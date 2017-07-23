Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: Leaked images show replacement of customizable Active key w/ Bixby button

It came as no surprise when a report came out stating that Samsung was once again working on an Active version of their flagship smartphone. Up to this point, though, there has only been a single small leak. Thanks to someone with the device in hand who did a Reddit AMA about it, we now know more about the Galaxy S8 Active and get to see images of the rugged handset…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

First and foremost, the leak from back in May has all but been confirmed. From the images, we can see that Samsung did, in fact, remove the Galaxy S8’s curved edge display. This resulted in the side bezels becoming a bit wider, but not by much.

The leaker claims to have received this prototype device from a friend who happens to be a Samsung employee (or soon to be ex-employee) based out of San Fransisco. In the original thread, the leaker not only answered questions about the device but also shared images and a video of it. Unfortunately, the video was pulled down by the user, but we still have the pictures.

As with the Active Galaxy devices in the past, this smartphone will be an AT&T exclusive, and its model number is SM-G892A. The handset keeps its MIL-STD certification, has a large 4,000mAh battery, and is similar in size to the smaller 5.8-inch Galaxy S8.

Internally, the S8 Active is said to keep the standard specs found in the other Galaxy S8 units. This means it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage with the ability to increase that with a microSD card, a 12MP rear-facing camera, and an 8MP selfie cam. It’s also said to work with Qi wireless charging. The prototype is currently running Android 7.0 but will get updated once the device and Android O are both released.

A couple things to also know is that Samsung has ditched the “Active key” which could be reprogramed as a shortcut button and replaced it with a non-remappable Bixby button. Additionally, as it has a much bigger battery and military-level durability, the S8 Active is said to be roughly 1.5 times the thickness of the standard models.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: