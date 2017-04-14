Samsung is working on the Galaxy S8 Active for AT&T, not that you should be surprised

There’s no doubt that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are impressive smartphones, but they aren’t perfect for everyone. The metal and glass design, regardless of the strength of the glass, is going to lead to some broken panels for some. However, it seems that users will still have a choice this year, as Samsung is apparently developing another “Active” version of the Galaxy S8.

According to SamMobile, the SM-G892A, codenamed Cruiser, is the Galaxy S8 Active. As usual, this variant will likely be an AT&T exclusive, but the presence of an Active variant does raise some big questions.

First and foremost, will Samsung keep the “bezel-light” design of the standard Galaxy S8 on this ruggedized variant? Further, will Samsung keep the curved glass of the standard phone in this model?

Considering the fact that previous Active variants have been MIL-STD-810G compliant, it feels unlikely that Samsung will be able to pull off either of those, but one can always hope. As usual, this model is also expected to bring a larger battery for increased endurance. Other specs, though, remain more or less the same.

Samsung and AT&T generally release the Active variant of the company’s flagship in June, so we don’t have too long to wait to find out more about this device…