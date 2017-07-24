Samsung rumored to introduce ‘Deep Blue’ color with the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung is no stranger to introducing new colors with its latest smartphones. Last year’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 brought us the gorgeous “Coral Blue,” and the launch of the Galaxy S8/S8+ brought the “Orchid Grey” color. With its soon-to-be-unveiled Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is now reported to be introducing “Deep Blue” to its color lineup…

Roland Quandt of WinFuture reports on Twitter that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship in a standard black, the S8’s Orchid Grey, and the new “Deep Blue.” We don’t have any images of this new color or any indication of what to expect just yet.

However, I’d guess that this “Deep Blue” will be somewhat similar to Google’s “Really Blue” Pixel, just with a darker color. Personally, I think that would look fantastic combined with Samsung’s excellent metal and glass design. The company’s recent teaser for the Note 8 (seen above) shows a blue S-Pen, so I also wouldn’t be shocked if “Deep Blue” is pretty close to that shade.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 coming in Black, Orchid Grey and a new Deep Blue. At least. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 22, 2017

If Samsung follows the same pattern that it has for the past couple of releases, the “Deep Blue” will be Samsung’s primary marketing color for the phone. Regardless of what shade blue we do see with this new color, the front bezels will very likely remain black, something Samsung wisely did with the Galaxy S8’s “Infinity Display.”

Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive at an event in New York City on August 23rd. We still don’t know details about quite a few key specifications, but the expectation is for this phone to be very similar to the Galaxy S8+, but with more RAM, dual-cameras, and of course, an S-Pen. Pricing will also likely be higher when the phone launches sometime in September.