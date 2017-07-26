Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus now official with dual-cameras and rear AMOLED display

In line with rumors, Chinese OEM Meizu has officially announced its flagship devices for 2017. The Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are differentiated by screen size and some specs, but overall share the same design, AMOLED rear display, and dual-camera setup.

The Pro 7 has a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED display powered by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the Pro 7 Plus steps up to a 5.7-inch panel at 2560 x 1440 with 6GB or RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The former device has a 3,000 mAh battery, while the latter comes in at 3,500 mAh.

These devices are powered by MediaTek’s Helio X30 processor with a 10nm design and 10 cores. Meizu also touts “clearer and crisper sound” due to a separate audio processing chip. Both phones run Android 7.0 with the company’s latest Flyme skin.

Of course, the most notable feature for Meizu’s latest devices is the rear panel that can show the time, weather, music widget, and be used as a selfie mirror. The display is likely user-customizable with color customizations to match the body of the phone.

Design-wise, the phone has a metal body with curved glass on the front and a matching curvature on the rear that merges into the sides of the phone. The antenna lines are located at the top and bottom of the Pro 7 and also continue into the phone’s sides. This phone is available in a very nice red color, as well as the standard black, silver, gold, and a pearl-like color.

Meizu’s dual-camera approach features two 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensors with a f/2.0 aperture and promise of “better night shots.” Ones lens takes images in color, while the other specializes in black and white shots.

