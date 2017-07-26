Motorola’s ‘Moto Photo Editor’ is now on the Play Store for Moto phones with dual cameras

Motorola, like many other Android manufacturers, has started moving more of its stock applications to the Play Store. By doing so, the company can quickly push out an update to either squash a few bugs or roll out a new feature without having to wait and include it in a much larger firmware update. The latest application to be added to Motorola’s Play Store listing is Moto Photo Editor, an app made specifically to work with the OEM’s phones that pack dual cameras…

With its dual camera setup, the Moto Z2 Force is capable of different visual effects. Using Moto Photo Editor, users will be able to take photos and change its focus point, play with a selective black and white mode, and even replace the background completely, all after taking the shot.

The below list, taken from the app’s Play Store listing, explains what each editing feature does exactly:

Selective Focus to focus on a specific area of the photo while applying a blur to the rest.

Beta: Selective B&W is a feature in beta to select a specific area of the photo to keep in color while changing everything else to black & white.

Beta: Replace background is a feature in beta to replace the background of a photo and also resize and move the selected portion.

Moto Photo Editor is free to download on the Google Play Store, but you won’t be able to right now. Currently, it is only available for the Moto Z2 Force which won’t be available until August 10. The app will also likely be compatible with the upcoming Moto X4 and Moto G5S+ whenever Lenovo decides to unveil them.

