Unlocked models of the Galaxy S8/S8+ receiving July 2017 security patch

Over the years, Samsung’s established a less-than-stellar track record when it comes to software updates due to heavy, custom skins. Thankfully this hasn’t effected Android security patches in the same manner. Starting today, unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the United States are receiving the July 2017 security patch.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

This update bumps up the S8 to build number G950U1UEU1AQG2, whereas the S8+’s changes to G955U1UEU1AQG2. Along with updated device security, this update also brings the option to change the colors for the on-screen navigation keys and to completely hide it if desired.

If these changes sound familiar, that’s because this is the same update that the Verizon variant of the S8/S8+ received earlier this week. And, just like that update, there’s still no move up to Android 7.1.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: