Daydream VR lands on the Verizon Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ in latest update

Google has plans for a ton of new Daydream VR-ready smartphones through the end of this year, and that’s starting with a previous announcement. Following the reveal back at I/O 2017, Samsung is finally starting to roll out Daydream support for the Galaxy S8 family, starting with the Verizon variant.

In Verizon’s latest update for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, a few key changes are included, one of which being Daydream VR support for both phones. Once updated, both phones will be able to view various Daydream experiences and videos through a Daydream View headset, available through Verizon or the Google Store. It’s unclear if the Daydream app will be installed with the update, but if not, it is available via Google Play.

Along with Daydream support, this new Galaxy S8 update, version NRD90M.G950USQU1AQG4/NRD90M.G955USQU1AQG4, for both the S8 and S8+ pick up Google’s latest security patches, as well as the ability to send GIFs while on a phone call (as a text message). I guess that’s a thing someone asked for.

The last major addition in this update is the ability to hide the navigation bar by default, providing more use of the massive Infinity Display. A simple toggle hides the navigation with a quick swipe up bringing it back.

Verizon Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners should expect this update to land on their devices within the next couple of days.

