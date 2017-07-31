Google Home having problems w/ uploaded & purchased Play Music tracks, fix in the works

Google Home has received fairly regular updates since its launch last fall, with one of its latest additions allowing users to play songs that they had either purchased from (or uploaded to) Google Play Music. This allowed Home owners to still listen to tracks on Play Music even if they didn’t have a subscription to the streaming side of the service. Unfortunately for some people, this update has been pretty bumpy since its launch.

As spotted by AndroidPolice, the Google Home Help Forum is currently riddled with customers complaining that their Google Home is experiencing issues when asking it to play music from their library of purchased or uploaded songs on Play Music. However, rather than having just one single error plague all users, there are a few different problems that seem to be all over the place.

For one user, Google Home will start playing uploaded/purchased music only if the artist behind the track doesn’t have any songs available in Google Play Music’s regular library of tunes. In another posting on the forum, a user has reported that Google Home can’t find their songs when issuing a voice command, but that they can cast these songs to Home without any problem.

In addition to this, there are also reports of Google Home playing one song from your personal library and then automatically switching to suggestions based on that song’s genre, in addition to Home refusing to play all tracks from a particular artist.

A temporary fix appears to lie within adding all of your purchased/uploaded songs to a playlist, but thankfully Google is well-aware of these bugs and working on a permanent solution to all of the reported problems.

If you have a Home and have been experiencing similar issues, the Google Home team asks that you submit feedback through Home by saying, “Ok, Google, send feedback.” When you do this, you can start talking to record an audio message that will be sent to the Home team so they can investigate further into this matter (just make sure to mention the keyword ‘GHT3’ in your message so they can quickly identify the exact issue you’re reporting).

