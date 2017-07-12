Google Home adds support for streaming uploaded/purchased songs from Play Music

At I/O 2017, a spate of new features and media integrations were announced for Google Home. The latest allows the smart Google Assistant speaker to stream uploaded and purchased songs from Play Music.

In the past, the Play Music integration on Google Home was limited to playing songs in the on-demand service’s library. But as part of a server-side update, uploaded and purchased songs can now be requested and played.

This new feature has several oddities, including the order at which music is played. On the free service, uploaded/purchased content will place first before radio stations. However, All Access users will have on-demand content play first unless specified. To do so, ask “Play [x] from my library” or “Play my [x] playlist.”

There are also other limitations:

The “Play <genre/mood/activity>” basic voice command isn’t supported for uploaded/purchased music.

If Google Play Music isn’t your default music player, you need to say “Ok Google, play X <on Google Play Music>” to hear subscription/free radio/uploaded/purchased music. Only personal playlists will be prioritized above your default music player.

Google notes that this feature is still rolling out to Home and that it will be available in all supported regions.