Motorola silently dropped the price of the Moto Z2 Force to $720

Late last month when Motorola announced the Moto Z2 Force, fans were taken aback when the company said that the handset would cost about $800 when purchased unlocked, a whole $100 more than last year’s model. Motorola has now apparently silently dropped the price down to $720…

When first made available for pre-order, Motorola listed the Z2 Force for $799 if bought outright or $33.33 a month for 24 months if financed. Now, Motorola is offering the smartphone for either $720 outright or $30 a month for 24 months. This price includes a free Moto Mod projector when pre-ordered and makes it the cheapest option for those looking to purchase the Moto Z2 Force.

While there is a chance that carriers could lower their rates, most have yet to do so. As it stands now, Verizon is offering the device for $15 a month for 24 months (for a promo, $31.50 normally) or $756 outright, AT&T will sell it for $27 per month for 30 months, and T-Mobile has the price set at $30 a month for 24 months or $750 outright.

All three carriers are also offering to throw in a free Moto Mod projector but T-Mobile is also offering a buy one, get one for free deal on the Z2 Force.

We’ve reached out to Motorola for confirmation on this price drop and will update accordingly.

