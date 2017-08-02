The Skype Android app now allows you to send money thanks to PayPal partnership

Messaging apps these days aren’t just for sending friendly greetings – increasingly, you can also use them to send cold, hard cash. Or the electronic equivalent, at least.

Skype is the latest to join the trend of supporting peer-to-peer payments through a PayPal integration in the latest update to its iOS and Android apps …

TechCrunch explains where to find the feature when you receive the update.

Select “Find” on the top bar while in conversation with a friend or family member, and choose the “Send Money” add-in. You just type in the amount to send, confirm the payment, and hit send to complete the transaction.

Sending money is free if you do it from your PayPal balance, or from a U.S. debit card. You’ll want to avoid using a credit card, though, as PayPal then takes a hefty fee of 3.4% plus $0.30.

The initial rollout is to 22 countries: the U.S., the U.K., Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

Skype is a free download from the Play Store. At the time of writing, the latest version hadn’t yet hit.

