Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+: Android 7.1 Nougat update coming soon

Samsung’s Galaxy S8/S8+ are two of the most notable smartphones of the year, but one thing that they’ve been lacking ever since their release is the latest version of Android. Thanks to an update from Vodafone Australia, it looks like the Android 7.1 update is right around the corner.

Vodafone recently published the latest version of its Software Update Weekly Recap, and it revealed that Android 7.1.0 has been, “submitted” for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. This recap is talking about S8/S8+ units in Australia specifically, but even so, there’s a chance that this could be hinting at more regions receiving the update soon as well.

The S8 and S8+ shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat, and while they’ve both received incremental software updates here and there, we’ve been waiting for 7.1 to make an arrival since April. It’s strange that Samsung will be updating its flagships to 7.1.0 and not the more recent 7.1.1 build, but at the end of the day, an update is still an update.

At this time, there’s currently no word on when Android 7.1 will be available for the S8 lineup in the US.

