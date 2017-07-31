Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+: Daydream VR support rolling out now

Earlier this month T-Mobile slipped and accidentally included Daydream VR compatibility in its changelog after rolling out an update to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. While the update most likely did bring Daydream to the handsets, it was not enabled for use until today…

First announced at this year’s Google I/O developer event, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now Daydream VR compatible. What this means is that in addition to the company’s proprietary Gear VR, users will be able to access dozens of virtual reality applications from the Play Store.

Based on initial reports, it appears that the Daydream rollout is happening server-side instead of via an OTA update. If it isn’t working for you just yet, a user on Reddit suggests clearing all data from the Google VR Services application. Supposedly, doing this has enabled Daydream VR on their S8.

If you own a Galaxy S8 or S8+ and want to give Daydream VR a try, Google’s Daydream View headset is currently on sale right now for $60 shipped from Amazon.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

