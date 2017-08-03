Google will tell you when and how much of this month’s solar eclipse you’ll see with Eclipse America

In case you weren’t aware, there’s a pretty major natural phenomenon set to pass over the United States later this month, a total solar eclipse. For the first time in 100 years, a large portion of the US will be able to see this eclipse, and Google’s latest project helps anyone find out the exact time to see the eclipse, and how well they’ll see it.

The best gifts for Android users

This month’s total solar eclipse is set to pass over the United States in a diagonal line from the Pacific Northwest coast to the Southeast. While the path of totality is quite small, the eclipse will be visible in part from a much wider area. Thanks to Google’s new collaboration with Mystery Science, you can get helpful eclipse information through EclipseAmerica.org.

Visiting the site’s time checker, users can simply insert their ZIP code to see the exact time the eclipse will start, when it will reach its maximum level of coverage, and when it will be completely finished. The site also tells you exactly how much of the sun will be covered by the moon during the eclipse. Obviously, the closer you are to the path of totality, the more will be covered.

Along with the time checker, Eclipse America is also running a program for schools that offered free glasses. However, at the time of writing, Google has already given away all of the free glasses, but it says that many local libraries across the country will have some to spare.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: