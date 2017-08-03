Motorola has opened 6 ‘Moto Hub’ retail stores in India w/ plans for 50 more

Since the Moto G, Motorola’s presence in India has grown tremendously. Today, the company has opened up 6 new stores in the country, all designed to further push its various smartphones.

Motorola’s “Moto Hubs” are retail stores within larger shopping centers in the country. Some of theses “hubs” are located within Great India Place and Logix Mall in Noida, Shipra Mall in Indirapuram, and also Xperia Mall, Korum Mall, and Viviana Mall in Mumbai.

The company says that these stores are designed to give customers an open place to view its entire portfolio, including hands-on demos with many products.

To celebrate the launch, Motorola is offering 50% off on various Moto Mods with the purchase of a Moto Z2 Play, as well as offering free accessories with the Moto E, C, and G series devices.

In the next several months, Motorola plans to open 50 more “Moto Hubs” across the country.

