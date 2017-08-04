No fun: That ‘dorado’ device that popped up in AOSP is just the Verizon Wear24

Well that was a fun little mystery while it lasted. AP‘s Artem noticed a brief mention of a device codenamed ‘dorado’ in AOSP last night, which spurred us to do a little bit — actually, more like an obsessive amount — of digging to figure out what exactly this device is…

The device was mentioned alongside ‘angler’ (the Nexus 6P) and ‘angelfish’ (the LG Watch Sport), and a couple other mentions we found suggested it might be an Android Wear watch. It turns out our instincts were right: It’s just an existing Android Wear watch — the Verizon Wear24, to be exact.

We managed to get our hands on a build.prop file for the watch, and confirmed that the file does indeed mention ‘dorado’ as its codename. What tipped us off was that one of the most recent commits for the file referencing dorado on the AOSP was from Quanta, the company that, as we remembered, manufactures the Verizon Wear24.

Here’s a little snippet from the build.prop:

ro.build.type=user ro.build.user=android-build ro.build.host=wphs7.hot.corp.google.com ro.build.tags=release-keys ro.build.flavor=dorado-user ro.product.model=Wear24 ro.product.brand=verizon ro.product.name=dorado ro.product.device=dorado

So there you have it. It’s not a mystery device. It’s just a particularly unpopular smartwatch that has been on the market for a couple months, so… it’s not anything interesting at all, really. Happy Friday, and rest easy without the sense of excitement that Google might actually care about Android Wear.