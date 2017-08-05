Google refutes controversial document: ‘Diversity & inclusion are critical to our success’

In light of an employee-written document speaking out against equality and other similar initiatives at the company, Google has issued several responses. The first was made yesterday by their VP of Engineering and the second comes from the VP of Diversity, with both refuting the document.

On Friday, a 10 page document written by a senior software engineer at the company surfaced and began spreading internally. “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber” decries and calls for an end to the company’s equality efforts. Earlier today, this manifesto of sorts leaked before Google publicized their responses.

In an internal email to employees today, Vice President of Diversity, Integrity & Governance Danielle Brown noted on behalf of Google that:

Diversity and inclusion are a fundamental part of our values and the culture we continue to cultivate. We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company, and we’ll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul.

The document most notably claims that the gap between the number of men and women in the technology industry comes down to psychological differences between the two. It wants Google to rethink programs aimed at underrepresented gender and racial minorities.

Instead, it argues for “ideological diversity,” claiming that Googlers with conservative political leanings are allegedly discriminated at the company.

In response to the latter claim, Brown — who only started in June — continues:

Part of building an open, inclusive environment means fostering a culture in which those with alternative views, including different political views, feel safe sharing their opinions. But that discourse needs to work alongside the principles of equal employment found in our Code of Conduct, policies, and anti-discrimination laws.

Google VP of engineering Ari Balogh also replied in an internal Google+ post yesterday as the employee in question reports to him:

I’d like to respond to the “pc-considered-harmful” post. Questioning our assumptions and sharing different perspectives is an important part of our culture, and we want to continue fostering an environment where it’s safe to engage in challenging conversations in a thoughtful way. But, in the process of doing that, we cannot allow stereotyping and harmful assumptions to play any part. One of the aspects of the post that troubled me deeply was the bias inherent in suggesting that most women, or men, feel or act a certain way. That is stereotyping, and it is harmful. Building an open, inclusive environment is core to who we are, and the right thing to do. ‘Nuff said.

The full statement from Brown is below: