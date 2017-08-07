9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel + Daydream VR Headset $524, LG G5 $200, Sony Xperia XA $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Pixel is up to $200 off with a free Daydream VR Headset
LG G5 Unlocked Smartphone w/ 32GB of storage for $200 (Reg. $260)
Today only, pick up with Sony Xperia XA smartphone for $150 shipped
Jaybird X3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones drop to $95, an Amazon all-time low
Review: Action Band for Apple Watch offers sharp design and superb comfort for $25
Review: iRig Pro I/O is the ultimate portable audio interface for iOS and Mac
9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes a USB-C dock, batteries, and more from $10
- TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Wireless Router covers 2,500 sq. feet for $99
- TP-Link Multicolor Wi-FI LED Bulb is Alexa-compatible for $40 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Verizon launches Up loyalty program with free Apple Music and other rewards
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland, Distressed FX, AURA, Bubble Tower 2, more!
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Xbox One S 500GB w/ 4 Games $249, DualShock 4 $40, more
- Sennheiser CX 300 II Enhanced Bass Earbuds at new all-time low: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Daily Deals: eero AC Whole Home Wi-Fi System (3-pack) $300, more
- Hoover WindTunnel 3 Vacuum does everything at a fraction of Dyson’s price: $96
- Neiman Marcus Last Call takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 75% off clearance
- Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speakers w/ $15 GC for $100 shipped
- Amazon’s best-selling Dash Egg Cooker returns to all-time low: $15 Prime shipped
- Audio-Technica Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth Headphones from $99 (all-time lows)
- Today only, add this masticating juicer to your kitchen for $100 (Reg. $150), more
- Arlo’s 3-camera Indoor/Outdoor Security System is now $299 (Reg. $380)
- Anker’s SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker is a dorm room essential at $27 shipped
- LEGO Ninjago Temple of the Ultimate Weapon kit for $80 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Back to School Gold Box slashes 25% off backpacks: $20+, lunch kits: $12, luggage: $41+
- Today only, Bushnell Legend L Series Binocular for $133 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset for $90 shipped (Reg. $120)
- Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 15 for $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Tailgate comfortably with the Coleman Cooler Chair $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- George Foreman Quesadilla Maker returns to Amazon low at $14 Prime shipped
- Defend the Empire with the Star Wars Stormtrooper Voice Changer Helmet for $56
- Aukey Dual-Port Car Charger with USB-C $9 Prime shipped, more
- Apple Watch Series 2 gets another $70 discount, priced from $299
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro up to $225 off: priced from $1,075 shipped
- Target offers up to $300 gift card with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
- Grab Apple’s 2016 12-inch MacBook for as little as $875 shipped
- App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!
- Distressed FX iOS image editor goes free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Shades puzzle game for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The SwitchCase says goodbye to hand-fatigue from extended Zelda gameplay
QLYX smartphone mount automatically launches apps to help you drive safer
Tern GSD eBike can hold up to 400-pounds with an impressive 150-mile range
- This fall’s hottest shoe trends that you can wear now under $50
- Minecraft Story Mode is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 22nd
- Smalt is an interactive centerpiece that also helps you manage your salt intake
- Datorbox blends vintage style and 4K gaming in a unique VR rig
- Review: The Lofree Poison brings the bass with a nostalgic design
- LEGO Ideas unveils Voltron Defender Of The Universe and Ship in a Bottle sets
- The best cookbooks worth adding to your collection today starting at $7
- An inexpensive ND Filter for the Panasonic GH5 12-35mm lens [Video]
- Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon
- Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories
- Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed
- Return to Rapture on Mac later this year with BioShock Remastered
- Mophie’s new 30W Powerstation USB-C XXL promises to power MacBooks up to 14 hours
- Philips unveils new 32-inch display with Ambiglow backlighting technology
- LEGO Creator London Bus set has 1,600+ pieces and is now available for purchase
- D-Link’s new AC2600 MU-MIMO Router is available now with SmartBeam tracking
- Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions
- CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard
- The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size
- T-800 Terminator Speaker packs Amazon Alexa, glowing red eyes and more
- Nintendo announces 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 console bundle, hits next month