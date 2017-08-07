August security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images & OTAs live

Late last month, Google announced that Android O’s official launch is coming soon. In the meantime, the August security patch is now rolling out. It contains the usual minor bug fixes and security patches for current Pixel and Nexus devices.

Like last month, there are again separate builds for Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Fi carriers, and Rogers Pixel devices.

Google devices will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufacturers will also feature OEM-specific fixes.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

