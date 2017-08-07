Chrome for Android users in Russia now have the option to switch the default search engine

No matter how you slice it, most people agree that Google’s search engine is the best option. However, some believe Google has a monopoly on search and that the company uses its position unfairly. Recently, Google was sued in Russia for that very reason, and now, Chrome for Android, at least in that country, is being updated to give users more choices.

Chrome for Android version 60 introduces a new option specifically for users in Russia. When opening the app for the first time (or following an update to this version), users are presented the choice to use one of three search engines as the default in the browser — Yandex, Google, and Mail.ru.

While the choice to use Google may be obvious for users in other countries, Yandex is a leading option in Russia. It competes with Google for market share and has been battling for a move just like this for years. Yandex says in a blog post:

Previously, Google search was the default search on Chrome on all Android devices; a different search engine could only be selected by accessing the application settings. Now, with the most recent version of Chrome Mobile (v.60), users are prompted to select their default search engine when the Chrome app launches. This is a huge milestone for Russian users and something we have been working towards for a long time. As one of the largest internet companies in Europe, and the leading search and mobile applications provider in Russia, access to platforms is critically important to Yandex. We are excited that Russian consumers can now easily choose their preferred search engine on their Android devices.

This change is also reflected in Chrome’s super-quick new widget also found in version 60. The choice of default search provider made in Chrome is further reflected in that widget.

