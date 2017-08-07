OnePlus 5: Now available in Soft Gold for a limited time for $479

OnePlus has been teasing a new color for to its OnePlus 5 flagship since last Wednesday, and today the company has officially unveiled just what that color is — a new Soft Gold option.

Promotional material that OnePlus has been pushing out for the past few days made it pretty clear that this would be the latest color for the OP5, and while it does look very nice, it’s nothing all that shocking or surprising. The back and sides of the phone feature the new Soft Gold hue, whereas the front is a bright white.

OnePlus claims that it takes “an average of 180 days to create and perfect a coating of Soft Gold,” and as such, this version of the OnePlus will only be available for a limited time. All of the specifications for the phone are the same as the Slate Gray OP5, meaning it offers 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Sales for the Soft Gold OnePlus 5 are live now for $479 (shipping out immediately), and the phone should also be available soon in India. There’s currently no word as to how long you’ll be able to buy the OnePlus 5 in Soft Gold, but we’d advise buying sooner rather than later if you want to secure a unit for yourself.

