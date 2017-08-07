Samsung still hasn’t fixed an error with voice input actions for Gear S3 owners

Even months after its initial release, Samsung’s Gear S3 is still one of the best smartwatches that you can buy. The watch offers great hardware, a huge feature set, and useful additions like Samsung Pay with support for MST and NFC transactions. Unfortunately, it looks like owners of the Gear S3 are currently experiencing an issue when trying to use voice inputs on the wearable.

On the Gear S3, you have the option to use your voice to issue a reply to text messages, emails, etc. According to a number of users on XDA and Samsung’s forums, the Gear S3 will properly process voice inputs (US English) either one or two times, and then stop working and reply with, “voice input fail” when trying to do so.

One person reports that changing the Gear S3 to a different language and then back to English will temporarily work, but after a couple of commands, it reverts back to the voice input error message.

The first sighting of this issue dates back to January, but users are still reporting it to this day. In fact, our own Ben Schoon says that he’s been noticing this bug on his own Gear S3.

Samsung’s lack of action on this matter has left quite a few users feeling very irritated, with one saying –

Samsung, listen up! Instead of deflecting..I have a solution for you. Stop trying to say there is no issue. We have hundreds of users that state otherwise!

There’s currently no ETA as to when Samsung will finally release a software update to resolve this matter, but hopefully it’s something that the company can work out before it releases future wearables.

