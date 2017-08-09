YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki addresses controversial anti-diversity Googler document

Following a circulation of a controversial document written by a senior Google software engineer last week, today YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is the latest to address the issue.

The document, titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber”, called for an end to Google’s equality efforts and ultimately led to the firing of its author.

Yesterday, after reading the news, my daughter asked me a question. “Mom, is it true that there are biological reasons why there are fewer women in tech and leadership?” So when I saw the memo that circulated last week, I once again felt that pain, and empathized with the pain it must have caused others. I thought about the women at Google who are now facing a very public discussion about their abilities, sparked by one of their own co-workers.

In addition to Wojcicki’s note today, several Googlers had previously responded to the document, including CEO Sundar Pichai and the company’s VP of Diversity among others.

Google has also fired the author of the controversial document citing portions of the memo that violate the company’s Code of Conduct, according to reports earlier this week.

Wojcicki’s full note from Fortune below: