Author of Google’s anti-diversity document fired as Sundar Pichai notes Code of Conduct violation

The author of the viral anti-diversity document has been fired from Google and comes after Sundar Pichai’s first address on the issue. Following statements over the weekend from the VP of Diversity and others at the company, Google CEO Sundar Pichai penned a memo to employees that surfaced today. It notes that portions of the anti-diversity document violate Google’s Code of Conduct, with the CEO returning from vacation to hold a town hall later this week.

Pichai begins his message to employees by noting that this “has been a very difficult few days,” and follows by reaffirming the ability for Googler’s to express themselves. However, certain portions of the document violate Google’s Code of Conduct:

To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.”

The note only alludes to the firing of James Damore, with Bloomberg first breaking the news this evening. Google did not confirm the firing, but Damore did in an email to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Recode notes that pressure has been building inside the company, with executives “struggling with how to deal with it and the fallout.”

Pichai has been on work-related travel in Europe and Africa, and just began a vacation as the document gained attention. To address the issue, he is returning to work and holding a town hall on Thursday with the company’s senior executives.

The full email is below: