Moto Z2 Force availability at major carriers kicks off today, Gamepad Moto Mod available for $80

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force was announced late last month, and today it’s finally available for purchase. Unlike last year, the Moto Z2 Force is available not only on Verizon Wireless, but also at AT&T, T-Mobile, and unlocked, all right out of the gate.

The Moto Z2 Force asks a hefty price tag starting at $720 and up, but you’ll get a fair bit for that cash. For one, solid performance thanks to the Snapdragon 835 and clean Android build that Motorola is so well-known for. Further, the phone offers up a great screen, convenient actions, and a pretty good camera. You’ll also get the company’s unbreakable (but scratch-prone) ShatterShield display and compatibility with Moto Mods.

Launching alongside the Moto Z2 Force is the company’s Gamepad Moto Mod. Unveiled back at MWC, this Mod attaches to your phone and enables a set of physical gaming controls. Unlike a Bluetooth controller, this method ditches all of the lag, and also gives the phone a few extra hours of power thanks to the embedded battery.

Like the Nintendo Switch, this Mod offers up two thumbsticks, shoulder button, a D-Pad, action buttons, start/select and a home button. It’s a pretty good package for gamers, and the Moto Z2 Force is certainly up to the challenge.

The Gamepad is launching later this month on August 25th and will run $79.99 when it debuts. Unfortunately, you’ll need to buy it from Verizon Wireless if you’re interested in picking one up. Pre-orders are open now.