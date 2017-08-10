YouTube Kids finally lands on Android TV

YouTube Kids has been available for Android and iOS for the past couple of years, but it’s rollout to TV platforms has been slower. We’ve seen a couple of devices pick it up, but today, Google’s own Android TV is finally picking up its own Android TV app.

YouTube Kids for Android TV works just as it does on other platforms, offering filtered content that keeps things friendly for younger children with strong parental controls. The overall UI for this app is also pretty much identical to the app seen on other smart TVs, likely because it appears to be a web wrapper just like the standard YouTube app on Android TV.

The app features controls for parents that include filtering certain types of content, turning off the ability to search for specific videos, and a built-in timer to make sure kids don’t spend all day streaming.

The official YouTube Kids app is designed for curious little minds. This is a delightfully simple (and free!) app, where kids can discover videos, channels and playlists they love.

YouTube Kids for Android TV is available now on Google Play and is compatible with all Android TV devices (at least as far as we can tell).