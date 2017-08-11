9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Watch $175, BeatsX Wireless Headphones $80, Galaxy S7 edge $192, more

- Aug. 11th 2017 10:55 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Watch 42mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch w/ extra band $175 (Reg. $230+)

BeatsX In-ear Wireless Headphones $80 in bulk packaging (Orig. $150)

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 32GB: $192 (Reg. $480+) | Best Buy

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra 32GB: $330 (Reg. $400) | Best Buy

This Hitachi 50-inch 4K Ultra HDTV has built-in Roku streaming features for $259

Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]

9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

APC 84VA UPS w/ 2 outlets & power pack hits Amazon low at $41 (Reg. up to $100)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch

Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking

Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon

