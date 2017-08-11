9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Watch $175, BeatsX Wireless Headphones $80, Galaxy S7 edge $192, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Watch 42mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch w/ extra band $175 (Reg. $230+)

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 32GB: $192 (Reg. $480+) | Best Buy

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra 32GB: $330 (Reg. $400) | Best Buy

This Hitachi 50-inch 4K Ultra HDTV has built-in Roku streaming features for $259

9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

APC 84VA UPS w/ 2 outlets & power pack hits Amazon low at $41 (Reg. up to $100)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch

Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking