9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Watch $175, BeatsX Wireless Headphones $80, Galaxy S7 edge $192, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Watch 42mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch w/ extra band $175 (Reg. $230+)
BeatsX In-ear Wireless Headphones $80 in bulk packaging (Orig. $150)
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 32GB: $192 (Reg. $480+) | Best Buy
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra 32GB: $330 (Reg. $400) | Best Buy
This Hitachi 50-inch 4K Ultra HDTV has built-in Roku streaming features for $259
Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
APC 84VA UPS w/ 2 outlets & power pack hits Amazon low at $41 (Reg. up to $100)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Costume Quest, Human Anatomy, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey from $25, For Honor $30, more
- Daily Deals: JBL Everest Bluetooth Headphones $125, more
- Free MP3 Comedy Albums at Amazon: Lewis Black, Will Arnett, much more!
- NBA Live 18 on PS4/Xbox One: pre-orders available from just $32 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum w/ 1,600 pieces drops to $120 shipped, more
- Ruggard Thunderhead 35 DSLR and Laptop Backpack for $60 (Orig. $150)
- AmazonBasics best-selling Microfiber Cleaning Cloths: 24-Pack for $8 or less
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box is travel-ready w/ international USB chargers from $19
- Take a Ride into the Future with the Yuneec EGo 2 Electric Longboard: $360 (Orig. $700)
- AmazonBasics Bluetooth Hands-free Car Kit hits all-time at under $4 Prime shipped
- Tole’s sleek outdoor fireplace also cooks pizza, grills and more
- Tommy Hilfiger takes 30% off back-to-school styles for kids
- Wired and Popular Science magazine bundle for $8 shipped + more
- Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- AmazonBasics iPhone 7 Plus Slim Case for under $2 Prime shipped, more
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back down to $320 shipped in all colors (Reg. $399)
- iTunes $50 gift card for $45 with email delivery – save 10% on apps, movies and more!
- Grab a $249 discount on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air
- Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Target offers up to $300 gift card with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
- Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- Human Anatomy Atlas hits lowest price ever on App Store at $1 (Reg. $25)
- CIA Operation Ajax on iPad goes free for first time in years (Reg. $6)
- Colorcube iOS/Apple TV puzzler now free for the very first time (Reg. $1+)
- Draw Pad Pro on iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Hungry Squid on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: play chess in iMessages for free with Checkmate!
- Distressed FX iOS image editor goes free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Shades puzzle game for iOS free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
- World Recipes on iOS now free for first time since January (Reg. up to $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch
Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking
Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Waylens Secure360 dash cam records a 360-degree video of your car
- Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
- Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
- Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more
- Aukey’s Eclipse and Bass Station speakers offer good sound plus great value [Deal]
- E-skin is a wearable VR controller that looks and feels just like a regular shirt
- Johnnie Walker ‘My Edition’ is your own custom Scotch Whisky blend and bottle
- The SwitchCase says goodbye to hand-fatigue from extended Zelda gameplay
- QLYX smartphone mount automatically launches apps to help you drive safer
- Tern GSD eBike can hold up to 400-pounds with an impressive 150-mile range
- This fall’s hottest shoe trends that you can wear now under $50
- Minecraft Story Mode is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 22nd
- Smalt is an interactive centerpiece that also helps you manage your salt intake
- Datorbox blends vintage style and 4K gaming in a unique VR rig
- Review: The Lofree Poison brings the bass with a nostalgic design
- LEGO Ideas unveils Voltron Defender Of The Universe and Ship in a Bottle sets
- The best cookbooks worth adding to your collection today starting at $7
- An inexpensive ND Filter for the Panasonic GH5 12-35mm lens [Video]
- Samsung has a $20,000 88-inch 4K Ultra HDTV coming soon
- Top easy and simple ways to re-vamp your desk with accessories
- Uni Bolt self-balancing electric unicycle boasts a 22mph top speed