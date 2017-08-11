The latest OnePlus 5 ad is full of unnecessary gore, lies, and serial killer selfies

The OnePlus 5 launched with a lot of hype, but also a lot of disappointments. Its price tag drove quite a few fans away, and some other initial issues kept others away. Now, we’re getting the another commercial for the OnePlus 5, and it’s… interesting to say the least. And by interesting, we mean terrible.

“Lake Blood” is a commercial for the OnePlus 5 designed to highlight how the phone is the “best phone on the market for taking high-quality photos.” First of all, no.

There are lots of ways a company can talk about how good their smartphone’s camera is, but in this ad, the decision was made to highlight it by showing a girl seeing a serial killer in the distance, and deciding to take a picture with her phone. A man emerges from the forest covered in blood, slaps her phone away, and gives her a OnePlus 5 to take the shot.

Let’s be real though: if this were to actually happen, that absolutely would have been a selfie.

The ad goes on to give a quick rundown of the camera with the girl acting shocked at what it is capable of. The man then goes on to quote a review of the phone, again to reinforce just how good the camera is. He then proceeds to tell her to get in the shot, and we cut to a voice over telling viewers how the 5 is “clearly the smart choice.” Oh, and then they die. And there’s a ridiculous amount of fake blood at the end.

Given OnePlus’ past with commercials, it would be unbelievable to say this isn’t the worst. With Halloween sort of around the corner, it almost feels like this was just released too early, but either way, why… why does this exist?

We’re not going to embed the video because of its gore (which is obviously fake but still just a bit much), so if you for some reason actually want to watch it, head over to YouTube.