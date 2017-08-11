Google Play Movies & TV app arrives on VIZIO smart TVs

- Aug. 11th 2017 11:26 am PT

The Google Play Movies & TV app is officially arriving on Vizio TVs today for select models, allowing direct access to your Google Play library and content available to purchase. That means content you ordered on your Android phones or tablets is available natively on these new TVs, though they’ve long been able to Chromecast as well.

The support is coming to Vizio TVs with support for the company’s VIA+ platform (VIZIO Internet Apps Plus) and to D-series Smart TVs.

Starting today, you’ll be able to find your favorite movies and TV shows with the Google Play Movies & TV app on VIZIO VIA+/D-series Smart TVs. This means you can now access your library, get the latest releases, and watch directly on your TV… And through our partnerships with more than 200 film & TV global distributors, including all major studios, Google Play offers thousands of new release movies and next day TV shows, so you’ll always find something to enjoy with friends and family.

As noted by Google, the Google Play Movies & TV app is also available for various products from Samsung Smart TVs, LG TVs and Roku.

