OnePlus won’t be updating the OP 3/3T after Android O, Open Beta also ending

The OnePlus 3 and 3T are two of the most highly-regarded phones that OnePlus has released to date, and leading up to the announcement of the OnePlus 5, there was some concern surrounding whether or not OnePlus would actually continue to update its older hardware. Android O is still scheduled to be released for the OP3/3T, but according to a Q&A that OnePlus shared on its forums, you shouldn’t expect any major software updates following it..

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

OnePlus’s Community Manager and Head of Product used this Q&A as a way to answer a lot of commonly asked questions regarding software support for the 3 and 3T, and while the two discussed a lot of details during this talk, the biggest news to come out of it is that OnePlus will not be pushing out any major software updates for the OnePlus 3 or 3T following Android O.

Per OnePlus’s Head of Product, Oliver Z:

Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for the OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates.

From here, Oliver goes on to say that the company will also be stopping the Open Beta Program for the 3/3T after Android O and use it exclusively for the OnePlus 5. OnePlus has been pushing updates to users on the Open Beta Program around every 1-2 months since its release, and seeing as how the beta has been used to test new features before releasing them to public builds, it only makes sense that these will be ended as well.

However, even if it makes sense, this still probably comes as sour news for OnePlus 3/3T owners. The OnePlus 3 is just about 14 months old at this point, and the 3T is even younger at just 9 months. There’s currently no word as to when Android O will be released for the 3/3T, but with Google expected to release public builds before the month is over, we’d hope that OnePlus can push it out before 2017 is over.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: