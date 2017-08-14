The ZTE Blade Z Max offers dual-cameras, 4,080 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 435 for just $129

Last year, ZTE released the ZMax Pro, a 6-inch smartphone with budget specs that out performed its $99 price tag. This year, ZTE has announced the successor to the Zmax Pro in the Blade Z Max, which features a larger battery, a dual rear-facing camera setup, and more for just $130…
Just like last year’s model, the Blade Z Max runs on budget specs that seem too good for its small price tag. First off, let’s talk about the display. This year the handset features a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display protected by 2.5D Dragontail Glass. This should hopefully be a step up compared to the ZMax Pro’s TFT panel. Above it, you will find an 8MP selfie camera and below, capacitive navigation keys.
Inside, the Blade Z Max is being powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon MSM8940 (435) CPU, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of additional storage, and a 4,080 mAh battery. This battery is over 600 mAh larger than last year’s model and claims to have up to 31 hours of talk time, 528 hours of standby, and includes Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0.
Lastly, around back, the ZTE Blade Z Max features a fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup. Meant to be used to create photos with depth of field effects like the iPhone 7 Plus, the Blade Z Max’s camera uses a combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors to accomplish that. The Blade Z Max will come running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, includes a headphone jack, and charges over USB-C.
When we initially reviewed last year’s ZMax Pro, we stated that it had one major flaw: it was available exclusively on MetroPCS. While it did eventually make its way to T-Mobile, it came with a higher price tag. ZTE appears to be doing the exact same thing this year as the Blade Z Max is again exclusive to MetroPCS. You can pre-order it for $130 if you’re interested in buying it. If you happen to be on Cricket Wireless or Boost Mobile, you can alternatively pick up the Blade X Max or the Max XL respectively.
Richardson, Texas – August 14, 2017 – ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-annual contract market*, today announced the evolution to its award-winning ZMAX smartphone series with the ZTE Blade Z Max. This value-packed smartphone is equipped with a 6- inch Full HD screen, dual-rear cameras, expandable memory and a super large 4,080mAh battery. Available for pre-order online today at https://www.metropcs.com/BladeZMaxComingSoon.html, the Blade Z Max will be available in select MetroPCS stores starting August 28 for only $129 MSRP.
“The Blade smartphone series showcases the ability of ZTE to bring affordable premium devices to the masses and we are excited to bring this line to MetroPCS for the first time through the ZTE Blade Z Max,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. “The Blade Z Max brings top-of- the-line features and specs to consumers at a price point that provides unmatched value.”
Coming in at under $130 MSRP, the ZTE Blade Z Max provides users with functionality and value with:
- Amazing Photos: Equipped with a 16MP and secondary 2MP rear-facing camera gives the phone incredible image options that allow you to choose from the bokeh, monochrome and portrait effects. An 8MP front-facing camera allows for even better selfies.
- A Maximized Viewing Experience: Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life with a 6- inch Full HD LCD display with scratch-resistant glass. Your entertainment never looked so good.
- A Super Large, Long-Lasting Battery: With a powerful 4,080mAh battery that puts any of its competitors in the dust, you can talk for up to 31 hours straight or keep it on standby for 22 days. And with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 2.0 capabilities you can charge quickly to keep talking, texting or streaming for long periods even while on the go.
- An Intuitive Rear Fingerprint Sensor: Security has met its match with the ZTE Blade Z Max’s rear fingerprint sensor that’s quick and responsive. Also, save up to five fingerprints to access your favorite applications at a simple touch.
- Performance That Lasts and Memory That Expands: The ZTE Blade Z Max is equipped with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform that is designed to keep up with you throughout the day. Plus, with up to 32GB of internal memory, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, you can store all your favorite photos, videos, music and more.
