The ZTE Blade Z Max offers dual-cameras, 4,080 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 435 for just $129

Last year, ZTE released the ZMax Pro, a 6-inch smartphone with budget specs that out performed its $99 price tag. This year, ZTE has announced the successor to the Zmax Pro in the Blade Z Max, which features a larger battery, a dual rear-facing camera setup, and more for just $130…

Just like last year’s model, the Blade Z Max runs on budget specs that seem too good for its small price tag. First off, let’s talk about the display. This year the handset features a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display protected by 2.5D Dragontail Glass. This should hopefully be a step up compared to the ZMax Pro’s TFT panel. Above it, you will find an 8MP selfie camera and below, capacitive navigation keys.

Inside, the Blade Z Max is being powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon MSM8940 (435) CPU, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of additional storage, and a 4,080 mAh battery. This battery is over 600 mAh larger than last year’s model and claims to have up to 31 hours of talk time, 528 hours of standby, and includes Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0.

Lastly, around back, the ZTE Blade Z Max features a fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup. Meant to be used to create photos with depth of field effects like the iPhone 7 Plus, the Blade Z Max’s camera uses a combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors to accomplish that. The Blade Z Max will come running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, includes a headphone jack, and charges over USB-C.

When we initially reviewed last year’s ZMax Pro, we stated that it had one major flaw: it was available exclusively on MetroPCS. While it did eventually make its way to T-Mobile, it came with a higher price tag. ZTE appears to be doing the exact same thing this year as the Blade Z Max is again exclusive to MetroPCS. You can pre-order it for $130 if you’re interested in buying it. If you happen to be on Cricket Wireless or Boost Mobile, you can alternatively pick up the Blade X Max or the Max XL respectively.

Press release: