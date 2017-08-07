Google Pixel 2: Smaller of two forthcoming Google phones bares all in new images

There’s not much left to learn about Google’s forthcoming Pixel and Pixel XL refresh. Between various leaks, rumors, and our own reporting, it’s pretty clear that the Mountain View company is prepping a relatively minor refresh for the smaller of the two devices, and a more significant redesign for the larger XL model.

Besides one report that uncovered the XL model, the smaller model has been at the center of most of the leaks so far. That includes a real-life image of the smaller phone that leaked just last week. Now (via GSMArena) we have a couple more images.

Compared to the images from last Friday (which cropped out anything potentially revealing at the expense of a clearer view), these photos are your basic pre-production full-photo leak. On the back of the device you can see a collection of stickers, appropriately blurred out in an attempt to protect the source. It’s not clear whether or not the front-side identifiers are blurred, though.

These photos give us a clearer frontside view, which shows the device’s front-facing speakers and front-facing camera. On the backside, besides the stickers, we can see the top-third glass has been changed to top-fifth glass and no longer covers the fingerprint scanner. There’s also what appears to be a two-tone flash.

Not unsurprisingly, the person who provided these images to GSMArena says that the phone lacks a headphone jack. We’ve heard ourselves that both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will forgo the much-loved headphone jack, and Evan Blass of VentureBeat reported the same last week.

Beyond that detail, reports from back in June said that this smaller Pixel will have a 4.97-inch 1920 x 1080 display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB storage option. In terms of specs, the Pixel XL 2 is expected to be very similar. But one report from last month says that that phone will have squeezable frame features, an always-on display, and of course a larger display.