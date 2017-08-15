You can now watch Sling TV on the web via Google Chrome

In the world of online television streaming, having access to your content on as many devices as possible is essential to accessing your favorite shows and movies no matter where you’re at. With the latest update to Sling TV, the Internet-based television streamer that jumpstarted this industry now supports desktop browser streaming via Google Chrome.

Assuming you already have a subscription with Sling TV, you can stream your shows directly within a web browser through the URL watch.sling.com (via TechCrunch). After logging into your account, you’ll be able to see everything that’s currently playing based by category, browse through the channel guide, access premium sports and movie content, and access your account settings.

Newer features like Sling TV’s redesigned grid channel guide and DVR functionality currently aren’t supported, but they will be added at a later date.

You can watch Sling TV from a browser on both Windows and Mac, but at this time, the only browser that’s supported is Google Chrome. The company hasn’t said as to whether or not the service will expand to other browsers in the future, but seeing as how DirecTV Now recently dropped Safari and Internet Explorer in favor of exclusive access on Chrome, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sling TV decided to limit its users’ access to Google’s browser as well.

If you have Sling TV and Google Chrome installed on your desktop/laptop, you can start viewing your shows through the browser starting today. The service is currently in beta form, but everyone has access to it now.

