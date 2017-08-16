Huawei confirms October 16th event for Mate 10 reveal

The “underdog” hit of last year in my eyes was the Huawei Mate 9, and it’s still a great phone for the price today. This fall is shaping up to be a busy season for phone announcements, and the Mate 10 is among the group. Now, Huawei has confirmed when it will be announcing the phone.

Huawei today sent out invites for an October 16th event in Munich Germany. In the invitation, Huawei teases that we’ll “meet the device worth waiting for” with the number 10 etched in the background. Outside of that, the invite doesn’t tell us much about the phone.

That said, we have learned quite a bit through Huawei’s own teases as well as some of the leaks. For one, we know the Mate 10 will ship with a “bezel-less” screen, Kirin 970 chipset, and improved specs & battery life. The Mate 9 was a strong contender across the board last year, so it will be exciting to see how the company improves things in the Mate 10. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see…