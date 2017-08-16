Android 7.1.1 is finally resuming its rollout to the Nexus 6

Google’s Nexus 6 first started to receive the update to Android 7.1.1 at the beginning of this year, but following numerous complaints of issues that this update caused for the phone, Google quickly pulled it. Thankfully, it looks like 7.1.1 is ready for primetime on old Shamu.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Android Police received a tip from two users that their Nexus 6 units were once again receiving an update to 7.1.1 Nougat, meaning that Google has finally resolved the bugs that were previously there. While we understand why Google made the decision to pull the update given its errors with Android Pay and SafetyNet, it is disappointing that it’s taken so long for a fix to pop up.

Following the discovery of the original 7.1.1 update’s problems, Google pushed out an OTA update that reverted users back to 7.0 if they had already jumped forward to 7.1.1. If you accepted that update back to 7.0, you should be able to download the 367.9Mb update to 7.1.1 without any problems. If, however, you decided to stick it out with the old 7.1.1 build, you’ll need to flash your Nexus 6 back to an officially supported version in order to receive this and all future updates.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: