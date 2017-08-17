9to5Toys Lunch Break: Daydream View $55, Oculus Rift + Touch Bundle $374, Bose QC Headphones $300, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Daydream View VR drops further to $55 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Oculus Rift + Touch VR bundle back down to just $374 shipped

The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones hit $300 shipped

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids 32GB Tablet $100 shipped ($30 savings)

Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall iPhone/ Android Dock for just $6.50, more

Beyerdynamic Gold Headphones drop to $90 shipped (Reg. $125+)

Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more

Save up to 80% off select back to school eTextbooks at Amazon, today only

Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace

Review: NuForce BE2 Bluetooth Earbuds rock solid sound at a compelling price

9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

AOC 40-inch 4K UHD Monitor includes a built-in USB hub for $500 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook

FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to

Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200