9to5Toys Lunch Break: Daydream View $55, Oculus Rift + Touch Bundle $374, Bose QC Headphones $300, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Daydream View VR drops further to $55 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Oculus Rift + Touch VR bundle back down to just $374 shipped
The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones hit $300 shipped
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids 32GB Tablet $100 shipped ($30 savings)
Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall iPhone/ Android Dock for just $6.50, more
Beyerdynamic Gold Headphones drop to $90 shipped (Reg. $125+)
Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more
Save up to 80% off select back to school eTextbooks at Amazon, today only
Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace
eBay 20% off back-to-school promo code: save on backpacks, tech and more!
Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
Review: NuForce BE2 Bluetooth Earbuds rock solid sound at a compelling price
9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
AOC 40-inch 4K UHD Monitor includes a built-in USB hub for $500 shipped
- AT&T brings back DirecTV Now deal offering free Apple TV w/ 3 month prepaid subscription
- Pick up two TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $40 shipped (20% off)
- Daily Deals: SanDisk Cruzer Glide 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive $22, more
- Anker’s $19 Dual-USB Wall Charger is the one Apple should’ve sent w/ your iPhone
- The highly-rated Sky Guide iOS app free for first time in years (Reg. $3+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mini Ninjas, Adventures of Poco Eco, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $30, Halo Wars 2 $18, more
- Upgrade Your Multitasking with the CASA USB-C 6-Port Hub for $80
- Worx 28V Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower drops to $850 shipped
- OliveTech 400ml Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser and Humidifier $34 shipped
- Overfilled Back/Side Sleeper Pillow Sets from $29 shipped (Reg. $40+)
- Makita’s best-selling Compact Router Kit hits Amazon low at $189 shipped
- Banana Republic Friends & Family Event is live: 40% off all regular-priced items
- Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale up to 75% off handbags, jewelry & more
- Original Penguin Outlet takes 60% off: jeans, shirts, accessories & more
- Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with prepaid service for $150 shipped, more
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off with all color options starting at $199, more
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery from PayPal
- Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H
- B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)
- B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- Apple award-winning 2Do for Mac hits lowest price in years at $25 (50% off)
- Human Anatomy Atlas hits lowest price ever on App Store at $1 (Reg. $25)
- CIA Operation Ajax on iPad goes free for first time in years (Reg. $6)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Colorcube iOS/Apple TV puzzler now free (Reg. $1+)
- Tsuro iOS board game goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech
- Fusion is the “world’s most advanced” iOS-connected electric guitar
- How-to: create the best home coffee bar with these items
- Satechi introduces a pair of new USB-C adapters for Mac
- Tole’s sleek outdoor fireplace also cooks pizza, grills and more
- Glow is a device that lets you see your home’s energy output and helps lower costs
- Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch
- Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking
- Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Waylens Secure360 dash cam records a 360-degree video of your car
- Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
- Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
- Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more