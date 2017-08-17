Essential Phone is now available for purchase, company promises Nexus-esque update policy

After a couple of months of anticipation, Andy Rubin’s startup Essential is finally opening up orders for its first product, the Essential Phone. The unlocked, bezel-less device is now available from Essential and multiple retailers for $699.

In the United States, you’ll have three primary options for picking up an Essential Phone. First, through Essential’s own online store. If you’re at all interested in checking out the company’s modular 360-degree camera, this is the portal to buy through since you’ll be able to get it for $50 on top of your order rather than paying the standard $199 price. You can also add a protection plan that lasts two years for an additional $99.

If you’d prefer to buy elsewhere, the Essential Phone is available through Sprint or Best Buy. In either case, you’re buying the Sprint variant of the phone, not the unlocked model that works on all US carriers. Sprint is also offering a deal that cuts the price of the phone in half for early buyers, taking the monthly payment price to just $14.58 per month for 18 months. The Essential Phone is also available to Canadian buyers through TELUS.

For now, the “Black Moon” variant of the phone is the only one shipping, but the “Pure White” model is still a few weeks away from landing in the hands of customers.

In a blog post announcing today’s availability, Essential also confirms a few more details about the phone. One thing we’re always worried about with start-ups is long-term support, but Essential is making some big promises. According to the post, the Essential Phone will carry an update policy similar to Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones. Namely, that means owners will see two years of Android OS updates and three years of monthly security patches. We don’t have any promises to the timeliness of these updates, but given Essential’s founder, it’s likely they’ll be pretty quick.