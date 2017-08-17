What services do you use to watch live TV online? [Poll]

In the age of the internet, the number of cable subscribers is at an all time low, while there’s a growing number of people choosing to watch content online using services like Netflix. Services that offer people live TV over the internet are also starting to grow in popularity as an alternative to huge cable bills.

How do you consume video on the web?

UAG Cases

YouTube TV is one of the services currently available that offers the ability to stream live TV directly to your phone, tablet, and computer. Unfortunately, it isn’t yet live nationwide, but the number of supported cities is growing all the time.

There are also services like Sling TV, DirecTV Now, and Hulu which all offer similar TV packages at roughly the same monthly rate. The biggest downside to all of these, though, is the fact that network providers often have contracts to air specific channels and live events, which means cable-cutters are left out.

So, how do you watch live TV online? Do you pay for both live TV services as well as apps like Netflix? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: