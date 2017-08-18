9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G4 Plus 64GB $185, LG G6 32GB $120, HP OfficeJet Printer w/ Airprint $40, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Moto G4 Plus 64GB Android Smartphone on sale at B&H for $185 shipped
Grab LG’s G6 32GB Android Smartphone for as little as $5 per month
HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint $40 shipped
Best Buy is throwing in a free Echo Dot w/ Harmony Home Hub purchase: $90
AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna with 50 Mile Range: $24 Prime shipped
Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4
Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium
9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 7 Protective Charging Case for $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sam & Max Beyond Time, Safety Photo+Video, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier Automata $40, Sonic Mania $18, more
- Clarks takes an extra 40% off all sale styles + free shipping
- DC Universe 10th Anniversary 30-Film Digital Collection for $100
- TP-LINK’s powerful 802.11ac MU-MIMO Tri-Band Wireless Router: $189 (Reg. $250)
- Daily Deals: XSories 40-Lumen DLP Projector $100, more
- Cuisinart’s 8-piece MultiClad Pro Kitchen Set is $140 shipped, today only at Amazon
- Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 40% off popular board games, from under $10
- Unleash the Full Potential of Your Raspberry Pi via 8 Premium Courses for $34
- Xbox Gift Cards now 10% off at Walmart, starting from just $4.50
- Pottery Barn takes 20% off one regular priced item + 40% off home decor, bedding & more
- JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life
- Rubbermaid 28-Piece Easy Find Lids Container Set down to $8.50 at Walmart
- Get a 5K 27-inch iMac for nearly the same price as a regular 5K display: $1,399 (Tax in NY/NJ)
- Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with prepaid service for $150 shipped, more
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off with all color options starting at $199, more
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery from PayPal
- Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H
- B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)
- B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Protect your iOS images from prying eyes w/ Safety Photo+Video for free (Reg. $2)
- Brave Guardians TD on iOS is now available for free (Reg. $2)
- The highly-rated Sky Guide iOS app free for first time in years (Reg. $3+)
- Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- Apple award-winning 2Do for Mac hits lowest price in years at $25 (50% off)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon
Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America
- Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
- FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech
- Fusion is the “world’s most advanced” iOS-connected electric guitar
- How-to: create the best home coffee bar with these items
- Satechi introduces a pair of new USB-C adapters for Mac
- Tole’s sleek outdoor fireplace also cooks pizza, grills and more
- Glow is a device that lets you see your home’s energy output and helps lower costs
- Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch
- Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking
- Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Waylens Secure360 dash cam records a 360-degree video of your car
- Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
- Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
- Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more