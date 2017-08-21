9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Echo $99, Seagate 5TB Portable HDD $130, Alcatel Idol 5S $217, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon Device Sale: Echo now $99, Kindles from $60, Fire Tablets, more!
Seagate’s 5TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive expands your storage for $130 shipped
Alcatel Idol 5S 32GB (unlocked): $217 (Reg. $280) | Amazon
Samsung 850 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Solid-State Drive $150 shipped, more
Daily Deals: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard $23.50, BRINNO Video Cam $120, more
Best Buy re-launches Anniversary Sale with new discounts: Smart Home gear, Apple, more!
Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4
Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium
9to5Rewards: Clockwork Synergy’s new Perlon and NATO Apple Watch Bands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sony’s 2017 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones now $98 shipped in three colors
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cleaner Pro, Tesla Wars, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: GTA V from $24, Mafia III $18, more
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Smart Thermostat from Sensi hits $99 (Reg. $129)
- Cyberpower 1325VA UPS powers all your gear w/ 10 outlets + 2 USB ports for $125
- Canon ImageCLASS AirPrint Monochrome Laser Printer back to $85 shipped
- Complete your Mac setup with the Twelve South HiRise for $49 shipped
- D-Link AC1900 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router drops to new low at $85 shipped
- RainMachine Mini-8 2nd Gen. Smart Irrigation System $120 shipped (Reg. $150)
- CrazyPi could be the first DIY robot that features IoT solutions
- Score a new High Sierra Slim MacBook Backpack for school at $27 shipped
- Amazon has Vremi’s 3-Piece Nonstick Bakeware set for $20
- COACH is up to 80% off at 6pm with deals starting at just $15
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger $18, more
- Samsung’s POWERbot Robot Vacuum drops to $209 shipped (Reg. $400+)
- Neiman Marcus Last Call 45% off one item + 60% off clearance
- Coleman Prairie Breeze 9-person Cabin Tent is now only $125 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Save big at J. Crew Factory with the entire store 50% off
- Football season is almost here and Amazon’s Gold Box has NCAA gear from $24
- Power up for fall yard work with this 80V Pro-level Greenworks Gold Box
- Take the office Nerf gun war nuclear with a 50+% off Gold Box from Amazon
- Xbox One X pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more!
- At under $9, AmazonBasics Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is an easy buy
- Samson Go Connect USB Microphone now $25 Prime shipped
- Holy LEGO Batman! Pick up the classic 2,500-piece Batcave for $200 (Reg. $260)
- Save $209 on Apple’s latest 13-inch 128GB MacBook Air, now $790 shipped
- Get a 5K 27-inch iMac for nearly the same price as a regular 5K display: $1,399 (Tax in NY/NJ)
- B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Get ready for today’s solar eclipse, grab SkySafari 5 Plus for just $3 (Reg. $7)
- Protect your iOS images from prying eyes w/ Safety Photo+Video for free (Reg. $2)
- Brave Guardians TD on iOS is now available for free (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life
F1 2017 arrives Aug 25 for Mac, check out the new gameplay trailer [Video]
TEKKEN fighting game series comes to iOS and Android [Video]
- HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon
- Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America
- Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
- FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech