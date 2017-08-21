Google app 7.10 reveals that ‘Bisto’ are headphones that run Google Assistant [APK Teardown]

The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out today and it reveals a great deal of new information about “Bisto.” References to a new device type emerged with version 7.0 in April and only returned earlier this month to the app.

With version 7.10, we now know much more about this device, including that Bisto in fact refers to headphones that run Google Assistant.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within it that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Today’s strings resounding confirm that Bisto are in fact headphones that run Google Assistant.

<string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_assistant_prop_text”>”Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help.”</string>

Hear and reply to notifications

Besides answering search queries and giving commands through Assistant, this device is also able to route and audibly play your notifications. In turn, users will be able to reply to notifications verbally.

<string name=”bisto_device_notification_access_pref_summary”>Allows spoken notifications on your headphones</string> <string name=”bisto_device_notification_access_pref_title”>Turn on Notification access</string <string name=”bisto_device_notifications_pref_summary”>Hear incoming notifications read aloud</string> <string name=”bisto_device_tutorial_pref_summary”>Get tips on how to talk to your Assistant, get notifications, and reply to messages</string>

Physical buttons on headphones

There are various strings that point to Bisto headphones featuring several hardware buttons, including one for Google Assistant and a “top button.”

<string name=”expand_bundle4_1″>To hear them, press the Google Assistant button.</string> <string name=”expand_bundle4_2″>Press the Google Assistant button.</string> <string name=”expand_bundle_1″>To hear them, press and hold the top button.</string> <string name=”expand_bundle_2″>Press and hold the top button.</string>

One particular string suggests that users will have to press and hold on a button in order to speak a query.

<string name=”voice_query_wrong_button4″>To talk to me or ask me a question, press and hold the Google Assistant button on the left earcup while talking.</string>

Setup and update process

The new strings detail the setup process, as well as the ability for these headphones to receive OTA firmware updates:

<string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_assistant_prop_title”>Meet your Google Assistant</string> <string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_connected”>Connected</string> <string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_connecting”>Connecting…</string> <string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_notification_text”>then set up your Google Assistant on these headphones</string> <string name=”bisto_magic_pairing_notification_title”>Connect %1$s</string> <string name=”ota_apply_action”>Update</string> <string name=”ota_applying_notif_text”>”Your headphones won’t be available for a few minutes</string> <string name=”ota_applying_notif_title”>Updating %1$s</string> <string name=”ota_fail_notif_text”>Try restarting your headphones. To troubleshoot, visit the Help Center.</string> <string name=”ota_fail_notif_title”>”Can’t update headphones”</string> <string name=”ota_notification_description”>Bisto firmware update</string> <string name=”ota_ready_notif_text”>New features and fixes are available</string> <string name=”ota_ready_notif_title”>Update %1$s</string> <string name=”ota_up_to_date_notif_text”>Your headphones have been updated and are ready to use</string> <string name=”ota_up_to_date_notif_title”>%1$s connected</string>

Thanks Dylan!