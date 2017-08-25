Pixel Launcher for any Android device updated with new 8.0 Oreo features

In June, a launcher from developer AmirZ popped up that mostly brought Google’s Pixel Launcher to any Android device — including the Google Search pill, Google Feed cards, and plenty more. With the recent release of Android 8.0 Oreo, AmirZ has released a new 2.0 version of the launcher that brings a lot of new features and goodies to sink your teeth into.

Just like last time around, this launcher is based on the Android Open Source Project’s Launcher3 with modifications made by AmirZ that allow it to look and function like the Pixel Launcher found on Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL. The first iteration that came out in June was already impressive enough on its own, but the 2.0 update brings a lot of extra goodies that you won’t find in the official version from Google.

With this latest update, you’ll now have the ability to swipe down anywhere on your screen to access your notification panel, change system icon shapes without having to turn on developer options, and tap on the date widget by the Search pill to open up your default calendar app. Along with this, other extra features include the Pixel Blue accent color throughout the launcher’s settings, notification dot support for devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and more.

In addition to these bonus features from AmirZ, you’ll also find even more Pixel Launcher-esque features, including a Google Calendar app icon that changes to match the current date, the ability to use Google Wallpapers as your default wallpaper selector, adaptive notification dots, etc.

You can download the 2.0 update to AmirZ’s launcher here, and as always with applications that aren’t available directly on the Google Play Store, approach with some caution. If you want to give the launcher a try but aren’t sure how to go about the downloading or installation process, check out our step-by-step guide for learning how to do exactly that.

