Google Assistant is coming to more smart speakers from Anker & Panasonic

Google Assistant is prepping to expand in a big way this year. We’re expecting new hardware directly from Google, but today third-party manufacturers have announced new hardware that brings Google Assistant to a wider ecosystem. Earlier today we saw Mobvoi’s TicHome Mini, but Google’s partners aren’t stopping there.

First of all, there are two other smart speakers set to hit the market soon packing Google Assistant on board. The first comes from Anker, or rather, Anker’s sub-brand Zolo. Currently known for its wireless headphones, Zolo’s upcoming Mojo smart speaker is an “entry-level” option packing all of the functionality we’ve come to love from Google Home.

The Mojo is priced at $70 and includes a 5-watt speaker with dual-microphones for picking up voice commands. It of course also supports WiFi, Google Cast, and Bluetooth. The device appears to be around the same size as a Google Home, if not a bit smaller.

What’s interesting about it, though, is that it appears to have all of Google Home’s functionality. That includes Home’s ability to detect individual voices and tailor content accordingly.

Alongside the Mojo, Panasonic is also stepping into the smart speaker game with the GA10. Details are a bit scarce on this one, but the company has confirmed that it will support all of the typical commands, voice search, music playback, and multi-user functionality.

It’s also a pretty large device with dual-speakers and a subwoofer built inside. If you have multiple GA10’s you can also use them for multi-room audio. Specs or a firm release date are unclear, but the company has said it is coming “this winter.”

