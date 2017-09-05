Pixel 2 customer support job at Google via Accenture pops up on LinkedIn

With the Google Pixel 2’s release rumored to take place in just a month, it makes sense that we might be hearing more about the company’s upcoming handsets. While no new images have leaked in recent days, we did spot what appears to be a “Pixel 2” customer support job listing that’s set to be housed at Google’s offices in San Jose, CA…

The job listing, which was originally published on Dice, showed up on LinkedIn after being published by WalkWater Technologies. This firm is seemingly working to recruit for Accenture, which hires contractors for Google projects.

Accenture provides consulting work for other businesses, has worked with Google in the past, and often hires contractors for the company. It makes sense that Google would be using Accenture to get some extra staff to provide customer support for the Pixel 2.

The job listing is pretty straightforward and standard for anyone working in customer support — especially at Google. The contract position is meant to last a year “to begin with” and pays $15 an hour. The company is asking that applicants have a bachelor’s or associate degree with one or two years of customer service experience, own an Android phone, and have prior knowledge of almost every Google service.

Unfortunately, the only mention of the Pixel 2 is from the job listing’s headline. While it doesn’t shed any light on the handset (do we need any more light?) we at least know Google is working in full force in preparation for the imminent announcement of its upcoming flagship smartphones.

