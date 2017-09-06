Business owners can now edit their listings directly in Google Search

If you’re a business-owner, chances are good your company is listed in Google Search results giving better visibility to existing and potential customers. Today, Google announced that it’s revamping the way that these business listings are edited — allowing users to make changes and updates directly within Google Search.

To edit your business in Search, all you have to do is make sure that you’re logged into the Google account your business was created under, search for it on Google, and you’ll then see new tools for editing business info, adding photos, creating new posts, replying to reviews, and more. Below these tabs, Google will also recommend top things to do that will help it stand out even more, and provide customers with info that might be missing.

Google is referring to these new options as a “business dashboard”, and along with the above actions already mentioned, you can also use the dashboard to see the amount of views the listing is getting, get updated whenever other people upload photos of your business, edit your hours, let people know if you’re open on holidays, etc. All of these tools are available directly above the regular search results, and the dashboard is accessible on desktop and mobile starting today.

Having these tools built right into Google Search means that business owners have one less app or website they have to worry about going to in order to make sure their business listing is completely up-to-date. Google says that these listings help businesses gain 38-percent more in-store visits from customers, 29-percent higher chance of actual purchases, and two-times more trust than businesses that aren’t properly listed on Google Search.

Those are considerable numbers for business both big and small, so having faster and easier access to keep these listings as updated as possible will likely come as great news to anyone that makes use of this feature for their own establishment.

