Here’s how to kill Android Oreo’s annoying ‘running in the background’ notification

One of the most annoying “features” in Android Oreo is the new persistent notifications that constantly tell you of any apps that are running in the background. It’s a great idea in theory, but in practice, it’s just unwanted clutter. Unfortunately, the final version of Oreo provides no solution for this, but a clever developer has created a workaround.

A new free app on Google Play quite simply named “Hide ‘running in the background’ Notification,” is available now and works just as simply as you’d hope.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, just open it, grant notification access, and that’s it. The persistent notification should disappear immediately, but if not a quick reboot should make it kick in. From then on out, just leave the app installed in order to keep that notification hidden. One limitation is that, for the time being, it only works on devices set to English, but the developer says more languages are coming soon.

This app is, again, completely free on Google Play, but you do have the option of tossing the developer a donation as a thank you. The app is completely open-source as well.

