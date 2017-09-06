Twitter’s desktop web night mode is now officially available

Early last month, we spotted Twitter testing its Android/iOS night mode on the web. The social network today announced that it is rolling out the feature to all users beginning today.

Twitter’s night mode is a shade of very dark blue instead of the complete black of other clients. Identical to the version found on the mobile apps, it is activated by clicking on your profile icon in the top toolbar.

The very last option in the dropdown menu will toggle the night mode and is signified by the moon icon added to iOS as part of its “new look” redesign. That icon and matching navigation bar only came to Android last week.

Night mode on the web conveniently takes into account the customizable theme color you can set on your profile page. As such, instead of the blue highlights found on the Android client, the night mode will use whatever accent color you have chosen to highlight certain elements, including buttons and notifications.

Meanwhile, everything else adopts a dark shade of blue. The night mode extends to every part of the site, including settings and profile pages.

You can now enable night mode on https://t.co/fuPJa3nVky! 🌙 Also available on Twitter for iOS and Android. https://t.co/9AjOwcv3Zn — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 6, 2017

