9to5Toys Lunch Break: Roku Express $25, Twelve South Charging Headphone Stand $60, Bose Speakers $60, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Add a Roku Express to your TV for just $25 at Amazon, Best Buy, more

Twelve South’s Fermata Headphone Stand has integrated charging: $60 (Reg. $80)

Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped

Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]

Chain Breaker’s 2D platforming is now free on the App Store (Reg. $1)

Review: LEGO rolls out new BB-8 kit w/ over 1,100 pieces and interactive movable parts

9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

LG 29-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ HDMI input upgrades your desk setup for $200

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace

Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag

Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today