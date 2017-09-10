Google is offering free Pixel repairs to Hurricane Harvey victims through uBreakiFix

Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas earlier this month with intense flooding throughout much of the Houston area and surrounding communities. Many families lost a lot of their belongings, and also likely damaged their smartphones in the floods. Now, Google is teaming up with local repair shops to offer a bit of relief.

In case you missed it, shortly after the Pixel’s debut, Google teamed up with the repair business uBreakiFix to offer same day Pixel repairs across the United States and Canada for all Pixel and Pixel XL devices. It’s great to be able to get a flat rate for broken screens and water damage, but what’s even better is what Google has made available for owners affected by Harvey.

Since the Pixel and Pixel XL both lack water resistance, it’s incredibly likely that a number of people in the area lost their Pixels thanks to damage from the floodwaters.

To help ease the pain a bit for those people, Google and uBreakiFix have teamed up to offer repairs for both Pixel models completely free of charge for users in the area, whatever that may entail. Generally, a Pixel screen replacement from uBreakiFix lands at about $130, so it’s great to see the two companies working to offer these sort of repairs for free.

Affected customers can get their devices repaired at any of the uBreakiFix locations listed below between now and September 30th. Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome at any of those shops.

