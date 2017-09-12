Google Allo for web update adds GIF/sticker/emoji search and Whisper/Shout

Nearly a month after Allo for web finally launched, the client is getting a sizable update that adds a number of expressive features found on the mobile apps. Users can now search for GIFs, stickers, and emoji, while Whisper/Shout also makes its way online.

Today’s update is centered around the addition of the “Smart Smiley” section in the messaging field. Tapping it opens up an interface similar to the Android and iOS counterparts. Emoji are shown to the left, with stickers next, and GIFs at the very right. Smart Smiley can also be used to have emoji, sticker, and GIF suggestions appear automatically as you type.

By default, they are populated with a number of items, with a horizontal overflow menus for each section taking users to a dedicated carousel.

To find GIFs, first enter what you’re looking for and then scroll to the very right to perform the search. Results are presented in the same carousel, and slightly hard to view due to the small preview. Navigation can only be achieved through the left/right buttons, and not trackpad gestures.

The last expressive feature added today is Whisper/Shout to adjust the size of your message. As on mobile, it is activated by pressing and holding down on the send button. A slider will then appear to adjust the size.

Today’s updates to Allo for web should be fully rolled out to all users. If not, be sure to refresh the web page.

